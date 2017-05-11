Home course advantage came into play when the Joel Barlow High girls golf team visited Brookfield.

The Falcons, who beat their opponent by 18 strokes less than a week earlier at Redding Country Club, could not keep up with their opponent at Sunset Hill Golf Course. Despite shooting their best round of the season, the Falcons lost 182-199 at Sunset Hill Golf Course on Monday, May 8, for their first defeat of the season.

The Falcons had the medalist for the match. Molly Healey also had her best round of the season, with a 37 for nine holes. She was also the only Barlow golfer to break 50.

Shannon Gilbert was next for Barlow with a 52. Elena Bosak shot a 54.

Completing the scoring for the team, Madison Amente shot a 56. Jessica Huminski had a 59 for Barlow.

The Falcons had the home course advantage when they hosted the Bobcats on a windy Tuesday, May 2. They also had plenty of room for error in a 212-30 win.

All of Barlow’s scorers finished within a span of nine strokes, Healey was the medalist with a 46 for nine holes. Riley Spurgeon shot a 53, a stroke ahead of Amente.

Gilbert completed the scoring for the team with a 59. Huminski also played in the match and shot a 61.

“We never know which team member is going to step up, but so far so good,” said Barlow coach Rodney Loesch. “If we can only eliminate the ‘big’ numbers we could be very good.”

The Falcons were at Mill River Country Club on Thursday, May, 4 to take on Stratford. In what was one of their better rounds to date, they dominated in a 203-328 win.

Amente led the team with her best round of the year, a 49. She was also the medalist for the match.

Bosak was next with a 50, a stroke ahead of Healey. Completing the scoring for Barlow, Gilbert had a 53.

Also playing in the match, Huminski had a 63.

Barlow, now 7-1 overall, hosts Notre Dame today (Thursday) at 3:15 p.m. and takes on Masuk at Whitney Farms on Monday at 3.