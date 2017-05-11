Gilbertie’s saves dollars and energy with UI incentives

Spring is the busiest season at Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens on Adams Road in Easton, a certified organic farm known for its herbs, vegetables and petite edible microgreens.

Farm owner Sal Gilbertie believes in conservation, composting and recycling as responsible business practices at his very active greenhouses and farm market.

In line with those principles, he recognized that making energy upgrades was important, particularly with aging oil furnaces that were difficult to maintain and lighting that was inefficient and old.

Reached May 10 by phone, Gilbertie said he and his farm workers are preparing for Mother’s Day and the spring planting season for home gardeners.

“The next two weeks are when everyone wants to plant their tomatoes,” he said. “Can you imagine what it’s like for Santa Claus the week before Christmas? We’re working 16-hour days.”

United Illuminating Co. identified financial incentives and opportunities through the Energize Connecticut initiative Small Business Energy Advantage program that made otherwise cost-prohibitive upgrades a reality for Gilbertie’s.

Federal grant funding through the Rural Energy for America Program was also leveraged. Between the two programs, incentive payments of $125,260 were provided to Gilbertie’s to help fund the energy-efficient improvements.

Twelve oil-fired furnaces were replaced with natural gas furnaces to provide a clean, dependable and energy-efficient heating solution to help keep greenhouse temperatures constant.

Efficiency measures to update lighting not only improve employees’ ability to see details, but they also help increase growth on the farm, which means more product for customers.

“These upgrades have saved us money but also helped increase productivity,” said Gilbertie, third-generation proprietor of Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens. “We no longer have to worry about a failing greenhouse furnace quitting during the cold winter months and ruining crops.

“Employees who maintained those old furnaces are now available to work on other things. Without Energize Connecticut programs, we would not have been able to afford this project.”

The updates are expected to save Gilbertie’s an estimated $7,207 in annual electricity bills, or about 41,184 kilowatt-hours, and annual natural gas savings of $7,797 or 7,088 Ccf.

Additionally, by converting from oil to natural gas heat, annual fuel bills are expected to drop from $42,968 to $15,680, for an annual savings of $27,280.

“There are ample opportunities for agribusinesses in the state to achieve savings and sustainability through energy efficiency, whether addressing energy usage and costs associated with operations, looking to renovate or expand facilities or hoping to upgrade equipment,” said Dennis O’Connor, small business program administrator at UI.

Through a partnership with the state and the Connecticut Farm Energy Program, UI has held roundtables with farmers about how best to work with their industry, which has unique needs for lighting and equipment, O’Connor said.

Part of Gilbertie’s mission is to educate the public through lectures and classes on the importance of growing organically and being environmentally responsible. These energy-efficient measures help the farm stay true to its mission.

“The experience and the people involved were pleasant and professional, and they all made an effort to understand our business needs,” Gilbertie said. “They worked around our busiest season in the spring, beginning the project in September to finish before the cold weather set in. The installation was done quickly, with minimal disruption to our workday.”

Easton has few businesses, but the Energize Connecticut initiative is also available to nonprofits and residential property owners. UI works with the Easton Energy Task Force to help the town’s small business, nonprofits and homeowners implement energy-saving solutions.

A few other Easton entities, including the Blue Bird Inn, Easton Community Center and a few churches, have taken advantage of it, Mark Grindell, UI communications specialist, said.

Interested UI business and nonprofit customers can get started with a free energy audit through the Small Business Energy Advantage program by calling 877-WISE-USE and speaking with the team, which will work with them to reach their goals.