Barlow’s ‘All-Class’ reunion is June 10

Joel Barlow High School’s fifth annual All-Class Reunion will take place this year over the weekend beginning Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11.

The All-Class Reunion is an annual event sponsored by the Joel Barlow Alumni Association, a diverse group of Barlow graduates that maintains a website and Facebook page dedicated to reuniting those who went to high school in Redding.

The reunion is open to any and all graduates of Barlow, and to those who taught at the school since it’s opening 55 years ago.

Over the last five years, hundreds of alumni have descended on the school each year for the event, which features three days of diverse activities, said organizer Mary Mahony, a 1967 graduate.

“We have a meet-and-greet on Friday with a cash bar. On Saturday during the day, everyone comes to a picnic from 11 to 4 at the high school, while the nighttime is left open for individual class reunions,” she said.

“On Sunday we do a morning walk in Putnam Park to end the weekend with coffee and donuts from 11 to 12:30.”

More specifically, the event on Friday is an informal evening gathering upstairs at the Redding Roadhouse with a cash bar.

On Saturday, the picnic from 11 to 4 features entertainment for children, and food by Volunteer Fire Department chefs at Joel Barlow’s fields. This event costs $20 per person, or $30 per family. The field will be split up into “areas” for each era of graduating classes.

On Sunday, the walk at Putnam Park is free and begins at 11 a.m.

Those attending the event range widely in age every year, though younger graduates tend to make up less of the day’s attendance. Because of this, Mahony and the alumni association are making a specific push to encourage the attendance of younger alumni this year.

“We especially want to hear from those who graduated after 2000,” she said, noting that listening to stories about their kids currently in Redding Elementary School, and their stories from the high school, are especially rewarding for older members.

“The amazing thing is, it doesn’t matter what year you graduated, because we all seem to have the same funny stories, the same pranks, the same favorite teachers, and the same favorite memories,” she said.

The organizer said her own attendance at Barlow’s reunions over the last five years have left her with two distinct realizations.

“There are really so many classmates who have been very successful, who were students ‘under the radar’ in high school,” she said, and “it’s amazing, generally, how many students have been successful after their time at Barlow.

“Some have family businesses and have stayed in the area, a lot of them are in fields that they never would have dreamed they would someday get into.”

Mahony said the quality of her education at Barlow encouraged her to help found the alumni association some years ago, when she was shocked to learn the school did not have one.

“I had to leave Redding, and start teaching myself, to realize how lucky I was” to have been educated at Barlow, she said. “I realized that I lived in a very special place.

“Barlow rose to the top of the ranks for education from the very beginning,” she said, before referencing one teacher who had an outsized role on her maturity as a student.

“Jeanne Hampden, one of the French teachers, was a Seven Sisters graduate who was just brilliant. She was a cross between Bette Midler and Rosanne, and she was just hilarious and eccentric, and just amazing,” she said.

Mahony said the school still “holds its own” compared to other, larger schools, thanks to its teachers and administrators.

“They know exactly what’s expected and they have excellent values and expectations,” Mahony said. “And I also think they really love what they’re doing, and that’s the most important thing when it comes across to the students and the wider Barlow family,” she said.

Alumni association

The organization hosting the reunion, the Joel Barlow High School Alumni Association, currently has eight board members but is always looking for new additions.

The association organizes the reunion, and operates a website and Facebook page to help alumni stay connected.

They meet four times a year to discuss business and are especially in need of board members from classes that graduated between 2000 and 2016.

Sponsors

The alumni association extended special thanks to the sponsors of the All-Class Reunion, including Caraluzzi’s Markets, Durant’s Party, George Paradise, Sotheby’s, Redding Roadhouse, and Uncle Leo’s Donuts.

Information and registration

For more information about the reunion or the alumni association, visit www.joelbarlowalumni.com or email [email protected] or [email protected]