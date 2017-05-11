Boys tennis: Barlow to miss playoff spot

A couple of recent losses would eliminate the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team from a spot in the South-West Conference playoffs.

The Falcons, who lost two starting players earlier in the season, found themselves at a disadvantage against two of the better teams in the league. With one more match remaining, they are now in fifth place in the standings, with the top four teams making the playoffs.

Visiting Weston on Wednesday, May 3, Barlow held its own in the doubles contests. It got swept at singles, resulting in a 5-2 loss.

Sebastian Casellas defeated Noah Sobel 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Matt Sydney also gave up just two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jake Bernard at second singles.

At third singles, Charlie Gosnell posted the same score to beat Jesse Hubicki. Also getting a win, Grady Tarzian beat Sebastian Frisch 6-3, 6-2 at fourth singles.

Weston’s lone doubles win came when Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff beat Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz 6-3, 6-4 in the top spot.

Barlow took the remaining contests. It was a three-setter at second doubles with James Fleming and Alex Klein Wassink bouncing back to beat Cameron Edgar and James Hastings 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Third doubles featured a close first set, with James Bebon and Trevor Feltman beating Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder 7-5, 6-0.

Hosting Pomperaug on Monday, the Falcons again had trouble in the singles contests. Although they won all three doubles matches, this was not enough in a 4-3 loss.

Jose Mondragon-Velasquez defeated Sobel 6-1, 6-4 at first singles and Ryan Dagan was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Bernard. Joe Sullivan defeated Hubicki 6-2, 6-1 and Greg Brockett also defeated Eren Snover in straight sets at 6-4, 6-0.

Barlow dominated doubles, including the top spot, with Lucido and Ortiz defeating Matt Zackin and Justin Galus 6-2, 6-0. Fleming and Klein Wassink posted 6-2, 7-6 scores over Max Atkinson and Max Dragone.

Completing the doubles sweep, Bebon and Trevor Fleming defeated Stephan Bscheider and Monis Abdou 6-4, 6-0.

Barlow, now 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the SWC, finishes the regular season this week.