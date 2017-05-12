LETTER: Feminism is always relevant

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to Sherry Harris’s letter: “What drives the feminist movement?”. In a word, Sherry, vigilance.

Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom, and the hard-earned victories of the feminist movement are never more than one generation from being taken away.

Indeed, even if the list of accomplishments in Harris’ letter were all true, the need for the feminist movement to speak on behalf of woman, or the Anti-Defamation League to speak on behalf of Jews, or the NAACP to speak on behalf of African-Americans, would all be necessary.

These groups and movements, and others like them, act as the guardians of fragile rights that are subject to the whims of law.

The day we no longer see letters such as Harris’s is the day these movements will no longer be needed.

Jamie Weinstein