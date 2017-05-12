Teaching compassion through song and service at Jesse Lee Church

Compassion: It’s a word that has been in the news a lot lately. What does it mean and how can we increase compassion in the world?

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton has made a commitment to help answer this question. Our first event, Teach Compassion Song Supper Service, was held on April 22 and began with a familiar scene.

Voices were raised in song in our historic sanctuary for the favorite hymn, Jesus Loves Me. The Rev. Jim Stinson told the story of the Good Samaritan. Fellowship with multiple generations of people was provided through a community spaghetti supper.

Most of us, children and adults alike, have little contact with people in need. We don’t see people sleeping on the street because they are homeless or see the devastation resulting from an earthquake on the other side of the world.

As adults we know of these things, but how can we help our children gain an understanding? The service component of the Teach Compassion program provided hands-on activities to help with this mission.

Elisabeth Berg, 12, helped to make a blanket for the Tiny Miracles Foundation to provide support for a family with a baby born far too soon. Jeffrey Berg worked alongside a senior citizen making bag lunches for people living in an emergency shelter.

Christina June and her mother colored cheerful cards for children battling cancer. Bessie Yeh, a young adult and Jonathan Berg, 6, compiled Health Kits to send to countries around the world in need because of natural disasters.

Through concrete activities such as these children are beginning to learn there are people in need, and we are able to help. Song Supper Service was the first event of a series planned by Jesse Lee to promote kindness and compassion among people in our greater community.