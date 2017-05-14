OPINION: Who’s Zoomin’ Who?

I’m always reminded of the Aretha Franklin song Who’s Zoomin’ Who? every time I run into a dog owner who proudly and affectionately introduces an animal not as Cleo or Rover but as a “rescue” dog. Rescuing anything is indeed a noble gesture and perhaps one that should be recognized by others, but as we believe we’re improving the lives of these once unwanted, unloved four-legged creatures, could it be the dog is actually the one doing the rescuing?

The person might say, “This is Frankie. He’s a rescue dog.” I’d like to reply, “and you’re the human in need of rescuing.” The so-called “dumb” animal with four legs, a bark and a tail that you call Frankie is finally giving you the love, attention and affection that you’ve so long craved but just couldn’t find in your two-legged companions.

Being human, I can only surmise that dogs need to feel love. Whenever I begin petting my dog he immediately surrenders by lying on his back, hoping for some gentle strokes up and down his chicken-fed belly. I’ve trained him well or perhaps he’s trained me. On the rare occasion when my wife affectionately runs her fingers through my hair, I try lying on my back but get nowhere. It must then be safe to assume that people love their dogs much more than they love their humans. Can you blame them?

Speaking of loving dogs … I recently inquired about taking our little pooch on a plane trip to Florida. I was told that if he fit inside a Sherpa bag that could be placed under the seat it would cost $250 for his round-trip fare. After careful consideration we decided to avoid the added expense and trouble. Besides, zipped inside a bag with nowhere to “go” for that many hours just didn’t seem humane.

Subsequently, while at the gate waiting to board, I spied a rather healthy-looking young lady standing in line. Surprisingly, she was cuddling and smooching a pooch that she held closely to her face. It didn’t seem right, so I had to ask.

“Doesn’t your dog need to be in its bag?” She explained how she and her pooch had acquired some sort of “emotional support status,” meaning by law the dog could go absolutely anywhere — planes, trains and hotels — held in her arms and free of charge.

I immediately thought … if anyone needed emotional support it was my wife and I. Where do we get it? Sure enough, Google supplied the answers.

Curiously, on our flight back, sitting directly across the aisle, was a young mom, her boy and a sprawled-out Yorkie-type blend sharing their seats. Yorkies are yappy by nature, and I was concerned, but this Yorkie was much better behaved than the quieter kids in our surrounding area.

Instead of playing tough by shielding our love and our need for love from the world, if we humans would learn to express our loving nature, perhaps by rolling over, exposing our trust and vulnerability a little more often, I’m sure everything would be different. If we started to think of ourselves as creatures of love, like the dogs we so cherish, the world would become a happier place.

Perhaps this is all just a dream, but rest assured — we could all use all the love we can get, and the next time my wife and I get on a plane, our pooch will be snuggled between our laps.

