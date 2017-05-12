Easton news briefs: Budget, resignations, appointments

Following are news briefs from the May 4 Board of Selectmen meeting. Present were First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectmen Carrie Colangelo and Robert Lessler.

Selectmen comment on budget

Lessler brought up the low turnout for the annual budget referendum and said he wants to think about ways to increase it.

He mentioned the possibility of sending out postcards, as was done in the past, or having robocall call reminders made to residents.

“I don’t want to go back to sending postcards,” Dunsby said. He also said there there have been fewer no votes.

Lessler acknowledged, “budgets have been less controversial” in recent years.

“I’m happy to see the budget passed,” Colangelo said.

Resignations

The board accepted the resignation of Dr. Stephen Jones from the EMS Commission with thanks for his service.

It also accepted the resignation of Jamie Weinstein from the Conservation Commission with thanks for his service. Weinstein is an alternate on the Board of Finance.

Appointments and reappointments

Dr. Sal Santella was reappointed as a member of the Senior Center Advisory Board for the term of Jan. 2, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2020.

Dr. Mahfuzul Hoq was appointed as a member of the EMS Commission for the term of Jan. 2, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2022.

Scott Charmoy was appointed as an alternate member of the Board of Assessment Appeals for the unexpired term of Nov. 5, 2016, to Nov. 8, 2019.

Shirley Gura was appointed as a member of the Senior Center Advisory Board for the term of Jan. 2, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2020.

Althea Falco was appointed as a member of the Senior Center Advisory Board for the unexpired term of Jan. 2, 2016, to Jan. 2, 2019.