Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

Middle school night

May Middle School Night will be held on Friday, May 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the ECC Teen Center and Gym. Admission at the door is $5. The evening will include ga ga ball, basketball, soccer, music, dancing, table games, fun with friends, snacks for sale.

Hawaiian-themed Parents Night Out

Parents, do you need a night out, without the kids? The ECC has the answer for you on Friday, May 19, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. While you are out enjoying dinner and a movie, your kids will have a fun-filled Hawaiian evening at the ECC. Dinner will be hot dogs, chips, fruit kabobs, and sno-cones. Hula hoops, water balloon toss, and corn hole are just some of the games scheduled. Lava rock climbing and broomball are also on the schedule for the evening, which will come to a close with a luau party. Sign up before May 19 and receive $5 off the member price of $30 or non-member price of $35.

Breakdancing

Breakdancing offers students who enjoy moving to music and acrobatics an opportunity to dance and perform. Harness your inner street performer, and step up to a new challenge by popping, locking, dropping, stomping, chomping, and bopping. Classes start Friday May 12, at 4:30 p.m. Sign up online, in person, or by phone.