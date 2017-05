With all of its scorers shooting in the 40s, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated Bethel 178-202 on Thursday, May 11, at Redding Country Club.

Mike Brown led the team and was the medalist with a four-over-par 40 for nine holes. Both Pierce Beach and Jimmy Stablein had rounds of 45.

Arnold Wright completed the scoring for Barlow with a 48. James Menapace also played in the match, shooting a 52.