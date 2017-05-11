A second half surge helped the Joel Barlow Highboys lacrosse team defeat Notre Dame of West Haven 13-7 on Thursday, May 11.

It was tied at 3-3 after one quarter. After a seesaw second frame, the Falcons held a slim 6-5 advantage at halftime.

Following a couple of ties in the third quarter, the Falcons went on a six-goal run that lasted until the end of the game.

Tyler Starrett led Barlow with four goals. Rob Bartlett scored three.

Jack Goldburg and Max Sokolich each had two with one and two saves, respectively.

Andrew Powell and Grayson DiMiceli each scored one, the former also getting two assists and the latter getting one.

Vin Paollilo and Tyler Brown-Ortiz each scored two goals for Notre Dame.

Alec Wilson had nine saves in goal for Barlow.