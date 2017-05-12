Easton Courier

Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

By Easton Courier on May 12, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find summer programs and camps, available for online registration, on the website at eastonrec.com. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:

Register early

Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

Easton Arts Center

All classes are held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Register at eastonrec.com. Sign up for late spring classes online.

Bus # 8 after school from Samuel Staples Elementary School and Bus # 9 after school from Helen Keller Middle School will bring children to the Easton Arts Center.

Staples half day
The Easton Arts Center will hold an afternoon of spring-themed art for kids ages 4 and up on Friday, May 12. The cost is $30 per child.  Dress for a mess and pack a nut-free snack. Program limit is 20 children.

Easton Parks and Recreation Department thanks all the Easton residents who came out to the annual Fishing Derby on April 30. Several families were among those who attended and caught more than 30 fish in a two-hour period. Winners, left to right, are as follows: Olive Heres had the weirdest catch of the day, an eel. Stryder Hanson was one of two kids who caught the most fish; he caught six. Alexander Ochman caught the smallest fish at eight inches. Henry Dillon caught two of the largest fish, both at 12 inches. Logan was the other kid to catch the most fish; he caught six.

