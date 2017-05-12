Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find summer programs and camps, available for online registration, on the website at eastonrec.com. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:

Register early



Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

Easton Arts Center

All classes are held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Register at eastonrec.com. Sign up for late spring classes online.

Bus # 8 after school from Samuel Staples Elementary School and Bus # 9 after school from Helen Keller Middle School will bring children to the Easton Arts Center.

Staples half day

The Easton Arts Center will hold an afternoon of spring-themed art for kids ages 4 and up on Friday, May 12. The cost is $30 per child. Dress for a mess and pack a nut-free snack. Program limit is 20 children.

