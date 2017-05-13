Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, May 15

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Third Grade Book Club. Kids in third grade join us to discuss Dragon of Doom by Bruce Coville. Copies are available at the library. Stop by our circulation desk to check out a copy, so that you can read the book before we meet to discuss it. Snacks will be served. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, May 16

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — The Art of Daycation. Travel coach and blogger Nina Lesiga will share ideas for experiential, authentic and intriguing day trips and show us how to achieve that gone away feeling. Just in time for summer vacation plans. Registration is required.

Wednesday, May 17

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, May 18

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. – Beyond Reading Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Dollhouse by Fiona Davis.

Friday, May 19

4:15 p.m. — Crafternoon: 8-Bit Art (Grades 4-8). Join us to make 8-Bit art using Perler Beads. Create anything you want. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required.

Saturday, May 20

11-noon — SAT/ACT Practice Test Follow-Up. C2 Education of Fairfield’s follow-up session with test results for those who took a practice test last week. Registration is required.