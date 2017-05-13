Traditional Chinese medicine and energy medicine programs at the library

This month, the Easton Public Library will be hosting two programs devoted to healing and energy. On Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m., Easton resident Jessica Depardieu will be back to teach with her program, Traditional Chinese Medicine: Healing Gates, Qigong, and Introduction to Dragon’s Way. It includes the first five movements in the Dragon’s Way Qigong.

Depardieu is a Qigong instructor and program director at the Center for Integrative Chinese Medicine LLC in Darien.

What is energy medicine? Anyone who has ever prayed, had a massage, acupuncture, or used essential oils to treat a problem has worked with energy. The library will hold a workshop on Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. that teaches simple techniques to release stress, promote sleep, increase and maintain attention and alertness, manage pain, and more.

The workshop is presented by Carol Hamilton, a certified school psychologist and a Level 2+ Certified EFT (emotional freedom techniques) practitioner.

To register for either or both programs, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]