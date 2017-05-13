Public invited to Easton Arts Council art show and reception

The Easton Arts Council’s annual regional open juried show, Art in the Country, is on exhibit through June 10 in the community room of the Easton Public Library.

The show includes works by 42 artists and sculptors, which are on display during library hours. Many of the award-winning participants have exhibited nationally; several have exhibited internationally.

A reception in the library’s community room will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. Purchases benefit the library and help further the arts in Easton. The reception is free, and the community is welcome to attend.

More details are available at [email protected]; on the website, eastonartscouncil.org, or by calling 203-261-0175.