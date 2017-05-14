COMMENTARY: Why be concerned about the Saddle Ridge development?

Many Easton citizens are wondering aloud why the Saddle Ridge development proposal, recently approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, is making waves. After all, it’s just one development.
Well, no. It isn’t. I moved to Easton 23 years ago because of the unspoiled rural beauty of the town. I value the serenity of my three-plus acres as well as that of my neighbors.
The decision to break zoning has serious implications for the future of the town. It means that a substantial number of current property owners, some of them right near your home, could potentially break up their properties into much smaller parcels.
In upper Easton, three-acre zoning could be history. The lovely, untouched land around your corner could become a village of town homes. The stable where you ride or board your horse, the lovely tree farm, or the pretty farm where you buy your produce could have cluster housing on it.
Your street could change from a quiet, private setting to a busy thoroughfare. I know I don’t want my quiet Burr Street to change in that way.
All of this would and will affect your property values. And then there’s the watershed on which Saddle Ridge means to build.
Easton is a water community. Generations of citizens have trusted in the purity of the drinking water from Stratford all the way to Greenwich, and everything in between. This is important. Saddle Ridge will compromise that. Even Aquarion has voiced serious objections to the proposal. Why? Because there are no guarantees that high density construction, however carefully executed, can protect Easton’s watershed.
Eastonites are fair-minded and have expressed concern about the lack of affordable housing here. Fair point. Problem is, the affordable housing we already have is largely unoccupied. The bigger question is, do we need any more? If so, wouldn’t it make more sense to put it nearer essential services and not on watershed?
In summary, groups like Citizens for Easton favor growth of the town tax base and reasonable affordable housing. But why break zoning or compromise the watershed to achieve it? Today, Saddle Ridge. Tomorrow, your street.
That’s why Saddle Ridge is making waves. And that’s why Eastonites are resisting it again in court. If you want to learn more about this effort, check out Citizens For Easton.
