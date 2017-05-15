Easton Courier

New farming regulations proposed for Easton farms

By Brad Durrell on May 15, 2017

While working on the zoning regulations rewrite, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission discussed how to allow farms to host events that promote the town’s agriculture without the activities becoming so big or frequent that they create an unreasonable burden on neighbors or the town.

Farms may be able to have up to 20 events a year that attract a maximum of 20 vehicles without having to seek specific permission for each event from the P&Z. Members don’t want to overburden small farms with having to constantly go through the zoning process, which can be time-consuming and expensive for applicants.

Permits may be granted by staff, rather than requiring attendance at a P&Z meeting, for less intense events. And the requirements for such supporting materials as site maps and engineering plans would be less stringent.

Some issues discussed concerning these events were whether they’d be held outside or inside barns or tents, if amplified sound is used, and whether they are open to the general public or just invited guests (the P&Z doesn’t want to prevent someone from hosting a wedding on their property, for instance)

Local farmer Tim Brady, who has been offering comments to the P&Z, said the regulations should treat activities based on their intensity and not require farmers to get permits for everyday-type agricultural activities.

Planning and Zoning Commission members ponder changes in the regulations during a zoning rewrite session at the April 24 meeting. — Brad Durrell photo

