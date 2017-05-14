Obituary: Shirley Riccio, 83, of Easton

Shirley Riccio, 83, of Easton, widow to the late Leonard Riccio, died on April 24 in Easton. Her survivors include three children, Michelle Riccio DeWitt of Seymour, Gregory Riccio of Easton and his wife Cynthia, and Leonard Riccio of Easton and his wife Rhonda.

Shirley had nine grandchildren: Kayleigh Riccio, Lauren Fleet, Alyssa Washington, Marissa Riccio, Danielle Riccio, Juliana DeWitt, Jennifer Riccio, Nicole Riccio, and Steven Riccio. She also had six great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 20, at Notre Dame Church at 655 Morehouse Road, Easton CT at 9:30 AM. Inurnment will take place in Mountain Grove Cemetery at 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport. The burial will also be for Shirley’s late husband, Leonard, as it was their wish to be buried together. Everyone attending is kindly asked to go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Multiple Sclerosis or Breast Cancer Foundations in the name of Leonard and Shirley Riccio.

http://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CTN/Donate/Give-in-Honor-or-Memory

https://secure3.convio.net/bco/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app360b?df_id=5024&mfc_pref=T&5024.donation=form1

—by the family