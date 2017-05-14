William (Bill) K. Lane Jr., 72, of Easton

William (Bill) K. Lane Jr., age 72, of Easton, beloved husband of Elizabeth Simmons Lane for 32 years, died on Wednesday May 10, 2017. Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 11, 1944 to Virginia Walsh Lane and the late William K. Lane Sr.

Bill was a proud combat veteran, having fought in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive as an officer in the Green Berets. He worked at General Electric for over 20 years and served as head of Corporate Communications and as speechwriter for CEO Jack Welch. After retirement from GE he authored two books, Jacked Up and Losing It. He was a member of Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield for many years and was a devoted parishioner of Notre Dame Church. He was elected as a constable for the town of Easton.

Bill was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his children: William K. Lane III, Regan Lane and her fiancé JD, and Thomas Lane, all of Easton, brothers Richard Lane (Joanne) of Hauppauge, NY and Robert Lane of Hicksville, NY, his mother, Virginia Lane of Happauge, NY, and several nieces and nephews. Bill is predeceased by his sister, Virginia Lane.

Friends and family are invited to greet the family on Sunday, May 14th from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm in Lesko and Polke Funderal Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday May 15th at11:00 am at Notre Dame Church, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton. Entombment will follow in Saint John’s Cemetery in Norwalk, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Thomas Merton Center of Bridgeport, Notre Dame of Easton, or the National Rifle Association. The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com

— by the Family