Backyard black bear comes a callin’

By Nancy Doniger on May 15, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Laurel Fedor's dogs alerted her to a bear in a tree this morning at dusk. — Laurel Fedor photo

Today at dawn, Laurel Fedor’s dogs alerted her to something unusual in the yard: A black bear had climbed a tree in her yard.

“I have an Airedale terrier who is quite bold and fearless, being a medium-size dog,” Fedor said. “This morning, she appeared quite proud of herself with chasing this conquest up a tree.”

Fedor’s Maple Road property backs up to watershed land, and she said she previously saw a bear in her yard about eight years ago, but that time it was at dusk.

“This one appeared at dawn, 5 a.m.,” she said. “On both occasions my dogs alerted me to the presence of the bear.”

After calling the dogs off, the black bear quickly climbed down the tree and scooted away, Fedor said.

A black bear climbed a tree on Laurel Fedor’s property on Maple Road and scooted away once she called off her dogs. — Laurel Fedor photo

