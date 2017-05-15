Obituary: Alice Virginia Kliemand Meyer, 96, of Easton

Alice Virginia Kliemand Meyer, age 96, of Easton, devoted wife to the late Theodore H. Meyer and retired State Representative for Connecticut, passed away on May 12, 2017.

Friends may greet her family on May 25th, Thursday from 10 to 11 AM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. At 11 AM, the Reverend Sara Smith, Esq. will officiate her service in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Easton.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Aspetuck Land Trust, P.O.Box 444, Westport, CT 06881-0444. To see her complete obituary, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.

— by the family