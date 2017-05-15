Obituary: Ellen F. Beveridge, 94, of Bridgeport

Ellen F. Beveridge passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Bridgeport CT. Ellen was the social editor at the Trumbull Times, where she worked for 46 years, retiring at the age of 84. She was born on December 23, 1922 to her parents, Frank C. and Martha (Swindell) Evitts.

She leaves behind her daughters; Mary Ellen Beveridge and husband Ron Allen and Cynthia Miller and husband Bob Miller. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughters; Elizabeth Giunta and Rebecca Miller and by her cherished great grandchildren; Claudia, Claire and Dominic Giunta.

Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, 23 Temple Ct., Stratford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, #301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183, in memory of Ellen.

— by the family