Belting 19 hits, the Joel Barlow High baseball team defeated host Pomperaug 13-6 on Monday, May 15. The win also clinched a spot in the state Class L tournament.

The Falcons scored four runs in the third inning with the help of five hits, including a double by Andrew Johnson. However, Pomperaug tacked on two in its next turn with singles by Matt McGrath, Jackson Schmiedeke and Andrew Minchella. It also added three more in the fourth to go up 5-4.

Several his, including a double by Mark D’Augelli, helped the Falcons plate six runs in the fifth. They scored three more in the top of the seventh, highlighted by doubles by Matt McGannon and Rory Lynch.

McGannon (double, RBI, two runs), Ryan Prather (double, three RBI, one run), Kyle Andreoli (one RBI, three runs) and D’Augelli (double, three RBI, one run) each had three hits. Andrew Johnson (double, three RBI, one run) , and Ryan Lutinski (two runs) each had two hits.

On the mound, McGannon went four and a third innings, surrendering six runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts. Joes Sherwood went two and two third innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Chris McFarland and Will McDonald each had two hits for Pomperaug.