Obituary: Lucy D. Preston, 62, of Clifton, Va., formerly of Easton

Lucy D. Preston (Age 62) of Clifton, VA passed away on Tuesday, April 25th. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Glenn and incredible mother of David and Jennifer. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Juliet, Amelie, and Avery.

Lucy was born January 5, 1955 to Robert and Lucy Dodge. She was raised in Easton, CT with her sister, Emily. She graduated from Joel Barlow High School in 1973 and Michigan State University in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She worked as a CPA in Michigan, California, and Virginia, and most recently as the Controller for the Samueli Institute, a non-profit organization that conducted research into alternative approaches to medical and wellness care.

Lucy’s life revolved around many passions. Among these was a great love of the outdoors, birds, and bird watching. She loved playing bridge and cherished the friendships she made. Lucy was also active in the life of her church by participating in an annual mission trip for several years, serving on the endowment committee, and helping with the cancer survivor support group among other volunteer activities. Lucy was a giving and generous person who was quick to lend a hand to help those in need.

However, Lucy’s greatest passion was her family. She was an incredibly devoted mother who helped raise two amazing children that always knew how much she loved them. As her family and friends can attest, Lucy was the nicest and kindest person you would ever want to meet and her smile could light up the room. Lucy touched everyone that knew her and the legacy that she leaves behind is the warm love she shared with her family and friends.

A funeral service was held at Centreville United Methodist Church on Friday, May 5th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (http://www.birds.cornell.edu). These organizations were very dear to Lucy’s heart. To send an online condolence, please visit http://www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com.

— by the family