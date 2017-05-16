Concerned with state budget, Hwang supports bipartisan efforts

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) commented on Governor Malloy’s second proposed budget rescissions for year ending June 30, 2017 budget.

“I still have serious concerns about elements of Gov. Malloy’s proposal, including unfair burdens that he is seeking to place upon municipalities and property taxpayers. We won’t let that happen.

I do, however, appreciate the governor being open-minded by welcoming Republican efforts to stabilize the state’s Special Transportation Fund. There needs to be a bipartisan effort to pursue significant long-term structural changes so that we can restore confidence in our state today, and build a better future for tomorrow. All legislative leaders will now exchange detailed, line by line budget proposals. We need a healthy discussion — an adult discussion. We need to approach this fiscal crisis as a chance to reinvent Connecticut government.

We need to view this dire situation as an opportunity to turn our state around — an opportunity to bring stability, transparency, and sustainability back to Connecticut government. We can get out of this mess. The voters of our region sent me to Hartford to accomplish exactly that. I will work with Democrats and Republicans to protect property taxpayers, protect education funding, and protect our most vulnerable state residents. We must never stop pushing for predictability, sustainability, and transparency.

Let’s seize this opportunity to make this governmental course change. It will require discipline and difficult decisions, but we’ve got to work together to make it happen.”

Sen. Tony Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, and parts of Weston and Westport.