In a rematch of contest earlier in the season. the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated Newtown 175-197 on Monday, May 15, at Rock Ridge Country Club.

Grant Worthington was the medalist with a five-over-par 40. All of Barlow’s starting five shot in the 40s as well.

Ryan Beach was next with a 44, a stroke ahead of Brown. Jimmy Stablein was right behind him with a 46.

James Menapace was also in the match, shooting a 49.