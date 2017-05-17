Police log: Threatening, disorderly conduct, landscape equipment stolen

Threatened to commit crime

Easton police charged a local man with second-degree threatening following an incident involving text messages he sent to a family member.

James Lasher, 44, of Heritage Drive, Easton, was arrested on Monday, May 15, at around 6:30 p.m. after it was determined he sent threatening text messages to a family member, police said.

Lasher threatened to commit a crime of violence in reckless disregard of the risk of causing terror, police said.

He was given a misdemeanor summons for threatening in the second degree and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 16.

Overstayed welcome

A local man was charged with disorderly conduct following a verbal argument with his grandparents May 14, police said.

Jaquawn Coltrane, 33, of Chester Road, Easton, was arrested Sunday evening. Coltrane does not work and has been living with his grandparents for some time, police said. The grandparents would like him out, but he refuses to leave, police said.

He was given a misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and ordered to appear in court May 15.

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from May 8 to May 14.

Monday, May 8

12:17 a.m. — Town property. Speed sign leaning on tree. Referred to Easton Highway Department. North Street.

7:08 — Accident. Operator hit a turkey. Investigation. Black Rock Road.

7:43 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and insufficient insurance. Misdemeanor. Route 58.

8:07 — Criminal mischief/property damage. Damaged window. Assisted. Newman Drive.

9:46 — Burglary. Stolen landscape equipment taken from shed. Investigation. Blanchard Road.

10:50 — Animal. Four tabby kittens found. Referred to animal control officer. Twin Lanes Road.

2:08 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

2:20 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:25 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

2:47 — Animal. Missing dog. Westie. Referred to animal control officer. North Park Avenue.

3:30 — Animal. Person came to kennel to redeem dog. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

4:36 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 136.

11:34 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Verbal warning. Route 136.

Tuesday, May 9

5:49 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

5:49 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 136.

5:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

5:59 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 136.

6:52 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Center Road.

8:37 — Assistance/traffic. Problem with vehicles speeding in the morning. Assisted. Mile Common.

9:57 — Animal. Pomeranian dog in roadway. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Burroughs Road.

11:57 — Dumping/littering. Complaint of dumped dirt. Nothing found in area. Assisted. Lakeview Drive.

12:06 p.m. — Alarm. Set off from cooking. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Dogwood Drive.

12:19 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

12:44 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

3:32 — Animal. Missing dog, white with brown spots. Referred to animal control officer. Marsh Road.

3:47 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

4:51 — Accident. Failure to obey stop, warning. Infraction for operating unregistered motor vehicle. Investigation. Route 59.

7:41 — Animal. Dog brought to kennel. Owner picked up. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

8:42 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Rock House Road.

9:07 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Redding Road.

9:30 — Animal. Report of missing dog at kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

Wednesday, May 10

12:25 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

7:41 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Mile Common.

8:50 — Animal. Complaint of two pit bulls being aggressive, roaming. Owner will replace battery for electric fence. Referred to animal control officer. Southfield Road.

8:51 — State property. Tree limb in roadway. Assisted. Black Rock Road.

11:03 — Town property. Street signs need to be replaced. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Crossbow Lane and Fox Run Drive.

11:29 — Animal. Owner redeemed dog at shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

12:43 p.m. — Animal. Missing Chihuahua/pug mix. Referred to animal control officer. South Park Avenue.

3:05 — Found property. Found in Town Hall stairwell. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

5:46 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

6:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

Thursday, May 11

6:09 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

8:43 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Mile Common.

8:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Mile Common.

9:36 — Animal. Roaming yellow Lab. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

9:43 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

10:03 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

10:18 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Wyldewood Road.

11:56 — Animal. Dog from yard ran out to street. Referred to animal control officer. Wedgewood Drive.

1:51 p.m. — Animal. Roaming dog. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Wyldewood Road.

6:48 — Animal. Complaint of dog barking and left outside. Nothing heard or seen. Referred to animal control officer. Westwood Drive.

7:21 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

7:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

11:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Friday, May 12

12:24 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

5:32 — Selective enforcement. Traveling unreasonably fast. Selective enforcement. Route 59.

5:47 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

5:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 136.

6:03 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

6:06 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 136.

6:12 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

6:15 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 136.

8:13 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

9:28 — Animal. Possibly fisher cat tried to go after dog. Referred to animal control officer. North Street.

9:54 — Animal. Homeowner believes a bear was in the yard. Referred to animal control officer. Honeysuckle Hill Lane.

10:29 — Accident. Minor motor vehicle accident in parking lot. No injuries. Verbal warning: improper parking. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

10:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

1:26 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

1:41 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

3:33 — Animal. Found cream-color Yorkie. Placed in shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

Saturday, May 13

1:35 a.m. — Town property. Tree limb in roadway. Referred to Easton Highway Department. North Park Avenue.

1:43 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Infraction. Route 59.

10:39 — Animal. Squirrel stuck in chimney. Trap set. Referred to animal control officer. Far Horizons Drive.

1:44 p.m. — Animal. Messages left with Monroe and Trumbull animal control officers in attempt to locate owner. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:25 — Utility. Tree on wires. Referred to utility. Burroughs Road.

Sunday, May 14

5:03 a.m. — Accident. One-car motor vehicle accident. Driver fell asleep and hit telephone pole. Investigation. Route 58.

10 — Animal. Found Pomeranian. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Route 58.

7:36 p.m. — Domestics. Disorderly conduct. Misdemeanor. Chester Road. See related item at top of report.