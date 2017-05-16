Easton Courier

Baseball: Notre Dame 9, Joel Barlow 1

By Easton Courier on May 16, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Ending the regular season with a loss, the Joel Barlow High baseball team fell behind early and could not come back in a 9-1 loss to Notre Dame at hone on Tuesday, May 16.

Notre Dame Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Brandon White drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run. It scored three in the fourth with the help of singles by Mike Bevino, Robert Karosy and Peter Minore.

Dillon Higgins earned the win for Notre Dame Catholic. He threw seven innings, giving up one run, six hits, and striking out four.

Johnson took the loss for Barlow, going three and two-thirds innings, giving up seven runs, nine hits, and striking out five.

Mark D’Augelli went two for three at the plate, driving in the Falcons’ lone run in the fifth.

