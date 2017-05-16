Ending the regular season on a winning note, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team defeated host New Milford on Tuesday, May 16.

New Milford took first singles with Will Ginn beating Eric Raut, winning the first set 6-1 and then taking the second by forfeit.

Barlow split the singles contests. Jake Bernard posted 6-1, 6-1 scores over Tyler Helimus at second singles. New Milford’s Vivek Chandra won at No. 3 with 6-4, 6-3 scores over Jackson Connor.

The lone sweep was at fourth singles with Jesse Hubicki beating Ryan McNulty 6-0, 6-0.

Barlow swept the doubles matches. Adam Ortiz and Alex Harvey were at No. 1 and were 6-1, 6-1 winners over Jack Dwyer and Matt Adamou.

They Falcons almost swept the remaining matches. Matt Lucido and Kevin Valenti were 6-1, 6-0 winners over Seth Neak and Rahul Reddy at second doubles . James Bebon and Trevor Feltman posted the same scores to beat Kyle Chaves and Andrew Santos at third doubles.