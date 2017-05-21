Easton Exchange Club sponsors Memorial Day Mile

The Easton Exchange Club will be hosting its eighth annual Memorial Day Mile road race on Memorial Day, May 29. The race will kick off from the Easton firehouse at 8:30 a.m. This kick-off time will give runners ample time to regroup and be able to participate in the Easton Town Memorial Day parade, which is set for 9:30 a.m.

“For the past seven years the race has gone from inception to being a major part of the town’s Memorial Day festivities,” said Exchange Club Race Chairman John Kochersperger. “We have consistently attracted over 100 racers over the past few years and are very pleased with the acceptance of the race, even last year with the torrential rains.

“We made some changes over the years as well to make it easier for people to participate in both the race and the parade. We are again expecting a good racing group this year. Many state running clubs look to compete in races in all of the towns of Connecticut, and we hope our unique one mile race will be a part of this. We welcome runners from all over the state to come and see what Easton is all about.”

Net proceeds from the race are earmarked to benefit the Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center, which works to prevent child and spousal abuse. The Easton Exchange Club, in Easton since 1947, has been a longtime supporter of the prevention of child abuse and other local and national charities, many of which support youth initiatives.

Check-in for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. on site near the Easton Fire House at 1 Center Road in Easton. The run is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done by visiting eastonexchange.org and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EastonExchangeClub.

Commemorative shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in different age categories, as well as the overall male and female finishers. Early entry fee is $16 up until Monday, May 29, and $20 on race day.

Individuals and teams are welcome along with sponsorship opportunities for shirt and event sponsorships. For more information on the race or the Easton Exchange Club, visit the club’s website.