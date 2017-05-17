Acoustic concert May 19 at Jesse Lee Church

Acoustic Guitar Wizards Grant Gordy and Ross Martin and the Sleepy Hollow String band will perform a concert Friday, May 19, at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton.

Grant Gordy and Ross Martin are two of acoustic music’s most forward-thinking virtuoso guitarists, both of whom have deep backgrounds in the American musical vernacular.

The duo, born of impromptu musical meetings and jams, honors its birth in spontaneity with plenty of seat-of- the-pants soloing as well as some elaborate two-guitar arrangements that recall other great guitar pairings: Eddie Lang and Lonnie Johnson, John Scofield and Bill Frisell, Lennon and Harrison, Rice and Blake, Garcia and Weir, and McLaughlin and DiMeola, to name a handful.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the shows starts at 7:30. Suggested donation is $15 to $20 at the door; kids are free. No reservations are necessary, but you can reserve seats in advance by sending an email to [email protected] or calling 203-215-9277.