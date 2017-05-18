There was little time to rest between games last week for the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team.

The Falcons had to play three games in as many days, getting three victories in the process.

Visiting Pomperaug on Tuesday, May 9, the Falcons scored early and often. Despite resting their starters later in the action, it was still their highest-scoring game of the year in a 19-10 win.

Led by Tyler Starrett’s six goals in particular, the Falcons were up 8-0 by the time the second quarter got underway. Ryan Brown’s goal with 6:59 left in the half got Pomperaug on the board, but the Falcons did not let up, stretching the lead to 12-3.

Barlow made frequent substitutions in the second half and still maintained a nine-goal advantage. By the time the final horn sounded, eight different players had found the net.

Starrett led Barlow with nine goals. Tom Rossini (two assists), Jack Goldburg (one assist) and Rob Bartlett all netted one apiece.

Grayson DiMiceli scored one and led in assists, with three. Henry Shaban, Charlie Wilson and Will Wyland also scored one goal apiece. Andrew Powell and Max Sokolich each had two assists.

Alec Wilson started in goal for Barlow and had to make no saves in the first half. Greg DiCarlo and Matt Dorenbosch made two apiece.

Barlow traveled to Glastonbury for a non-league game the next day. In what was its toughest contest of the season, it fell 14-5.

The host Tomahawks went to work early, with four goals in the opening frame. Barlow bounced back in the second, with Goldburg, Sokolich and Starrett all scoring, and by halftime the visitors trailed by just two (6-4).

Fatigue then began to take its toll in the second half. Goldburg’s goal in the third frame was all the scoring Barlow could muster the rest of the way while Glastonbury pulled out of reach.

“Glastonbury is a very good team, and we played very well in the first half,” said Barlow head coach John Distler. “We just ran out of steam.”

Goldburg led Barlow with three goals. Starrett and Sokolich (two assists) each had one. DiMiceli had one assist.

Ronan Jacoby led Glastonbury with five goals and three assists.

Wilson made nine saves for Barlow. Dorenbosch had one.

Notre Dame of West Haven visited Barlow for a makeup game on Thursday. After several ties and lead changes, the Falcons went on a six-goal run in the second half to pull ahead for a 13-7 non-league win.

Both sides battled for supremacy for much of the contest, which was tied at 3-3 after one frame. Although the Falcons led 6-5 at halftime, it was not until less than a minute remained in the third quarter that the Falcons started their run.

Sokolich’s goal put them back on top at 8-7. Starrett, Goldburg and Bartlett also found the net in the remainder of the game for the win.

“I’m very happy with the way they played today,” said Distler. “We just told our kids to possess the ball on offense, and defensively it was one of our better games, I think.”

Starrett led with four goals. Bartlett had three while Sokolich (two assists) and Goldburg (one assist) each had two. DiMiceli (one assist) and Powell (two assists) each netted one.

Wilson had nine saves for Barlow, now 9-6. It finishes the regular season on Saturday when it visits Guilford before starting the South-West Conference playoffs the following week as the No. 2 seed.