Meet the new neighbors: mother fox and seven pups

Our next-door neighbors first spotted the mother fox and seven pups running around and playing in their yard last week.

We have been seeing the fox pups running along the neighbors’ stone wall, and last week I saw the mother fox in the middle of the road when I was driving home. My fiancé and I moved to Easton from New York City last July.

We live next to the Easton Reservoir/Aquarion property and had no idea we would be so fortunate to see barred owls, Cooper’s hawks, 18 wild turkeys at once, groundhogs, opossums, skunks, raccoons, deer, rabbits, three kinds of woodpeckers (downy, red-bellied, and pileated), Eastern bluebirds, hummingbirds, and now red foxes in our very own backyard.

I went out for a walk on Friday afternoon and saw this red fox pup carrying a mouse in its mouth over to a shallow area next to our driveway. I looked around for the mother fox but did not see her.

I did not want to approach, but I had my camera, so I took quite a few pictures and videos. As I was photographing, some of the fox pup siblings came over to share the snack and play.

After quite some time, I went on a walk. When I returned from my walk I found the mother fox very close to my driveway. Nervous that the mother fox would attack me since I had been close to her pups, I turned around and decided to continue on my walk.

I encountered some neighbors with their two dogs, who escorted me back to my driveway. When the dogs sensed the mother fox, they barked loudly and scared the mother fox away. I walked briskly up my driveway, past the pups, and then ran the last bit of the way to my house.

Unfortunately, we have not seen the foxes since. It’s possible they were temporarily scared off by the dogs, though we are hopeful they’ll return.