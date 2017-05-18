The possibility of an unbeaten regular season is looking pretty good for the Joel Barlow High boys golf team.

With three more matches left, the Falcons could go unbeaten against South-West Conference opponents. Three more wins put them a little closer to this.

They did not have the medalist but the Falcons got the win instead when it defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 182-209 on Tuesday, May 9, at Redding Country Club.

Notre Dame had the best individual score with Safeen Ahmad shooting a four-over-par 40 for nine holes. Barlow’s Pierce Beach and Mike Brown were only a stroke behind him, each with a 41.

James Menapace also shot in the 40s with a 49. Both Grant Worthington and Jimmy Stablein were tied with 51 apiece.

With all of its scorers shooting in the 40s, Barlow defeated Bethel 178-202 two days later at Redding Country Club.

Brown led the team and was the medalist with a four-over-par 40 for nine holes. Both Pierce and Stablein had rounds of 45.

Arnold Wright completed the scoring for Barlow with a 48. Menapace also played in the match, shooting a 52.

Monday’s match against Newtown was a rematch of contest earlier in the season. Once again, the Falcons had the upper hand in a 175-197 win at Rock Ridge Country Club.

Worthington was the medalist with a five-over-par 40. All of Barlow’s starting five shot in the 40s as well.

Beach was next with a 44, a stroke ahead of Brown. Stablein was right behind him with a 46.

Menapace was also in the match, shooting a 49.

Barlow, now 12-0, ends the regular season today (Thursday) when it hosts Masuk at 1:30 p.m.