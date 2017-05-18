Easton Courier

Girls tennis: Falcons return to conference title match

By Rocco Valluzzo on May 18, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Callie Bast (pictured) and Laurel Winslow were at third doubles in the South-West Conference girls tennis semifinals against Pomperaug. Barlow won 4-3. — File photo

Securing a spot in the South-West Conference championship for the tenth straight season, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team defeated Pomperaug 4-3 in the semifinals on Monday, May 15.

Barlow, the No. 2 seed in the court-team tournament, won three of the four singles matches. Maddie Massey just missed a sweep at No. 1 before defeating Lois King 6-0, 6-1.

Second singles featured two close sets with Cally Higgins holding off Lila Vogel 7-6, 7-5. Elizabeth McCain easily defeated Emma Cavanaugh 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Third-seeded Pomperaug’s only singles win was at No. 4 with Zoe Klein beating Anastasia Fassman 6-2, 6-2.

Pomperaug won two of the three doubles contests, including the top spot with Kira Burnham and Heidi Njov beating Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko 6-2, 6-1. The Falcons won second doubles with Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban beating Ashley Gulick and Morgan Darby 6-2, 6-4.

It took three sets but Pomperaug’s Meghan Kennedy and Julie Bilcheck held off Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at third doubles.

It was also the fifth straight win for Barlow, which ended the regular season when it hosted Bethel for a 6-1 win on Wednesday, May 10.

Barlow won three of the four singles matches. Massey defeated Ariana Leggio 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 1 spot.

Cally Higgins defeated Pavitra Makarla 6-2, 6-3 at second singles and McCain got the only sweep of the day with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Sophia Islam at this singles.

Bethel’s only win came at fourth singles with Margaret Dolan beating Fassman in three sets at 0-6, 6-1, 7-5.

First doubles featured Sydney Higgins and Lesko beating Cassidy Quinn and Rachel Houlihan 6-0, 6-2. Just missing a sweep, Galban and Kudej defeated Isabela Oprea and Amanda Towey 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

Winslow and Bast were at third doubles and beat Grace Ballard and Kallan Hook 6-2, 6-2.

