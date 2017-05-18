Three key victories last week put the Joel Barlow High softball team in good position for both the South-West Conference playoffs and the state Class L tournament.

Barlow traveled to Brookfield on Monday, May 8, with the Bobcats hoping to avenge an early season loss to the Falcons. Caitlin Colangelo locked into a pitching duel with Alyssa Leonetti through four innings with the Falcons breaking the 0-0 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth.

Samantha Hilford walked and came around to score on a Briana Marcelino double.

Taylor Macchia’s single and Claire McCann’s double delivered two more runs to put Barlow up 3-0.

The Falcons struck for two more in the sixth. Colangelo was hit by a pitch, Kristen Acocella singled and both came around to score on Samantha Hilford’s fielder’s choice and a Macchia single to open the lead to 5-0.

Brookfield cut the lead by three as they scored all their runs in the home half of the sixth. Barlow put the game out of reach in the seventh.

Scotland Davis drew a walk, Caitlin Boudiette singled and Colangelo sacrificed them over. Acocella lined a single to center to score two runs on Leonetti’s error and the Falcons swept the season series with a 7-3 win.

Acocella paced Barlow with a two-for four performance with one run and an RBI. Macchia went had one hit, scoring once and driving in two. Colangelo went the distance for the win, allowing only three runs on six hits, while striking out eight and walking three.

The Falcons returned home on Thursday to celebrate the senior class of Acocella, Lydia Dazzo, Hilford and Marcelino with a 9-0 shutout over Bunnell.

Barlow got all it needed in the bottom of the first. Acocella led off the game with a double, Marcelino was hit by a pitch and starting pitcher Claire McCann unloaded a three-run homer to put the Falcons up 3-0.

Rebecca Mauro singled and was sacrificed by Dazzo to start the second, and came around to score on a passed ball. Barlow put the game out of reach in the third as Hilford led off with a single and scored when Marcelino drilled a home run to center to give Barlow a 5-0 lead after three.

Boudiette was hit to lead off the fourth. Marcelino singled and both scored on Macchia’s hit up the middle. Hilford walked to lead off the sixth and came around on passed balls to finish the scoring.

Marcelino led Barlow with a three-for-three performance, scoring three times with three RBI and a homer. Macchia was two for three with two RBI and a double and McCann added to her own cause with the three-run blast.

McCann was hitless through three with six strikeouts, and yielded to Colangelo, who captured the win in relief, giving up only two hits and fanning five to preserve the shutout.

The Falcons wrapped up the week on Thursday at Weston by with a 7-0 shutout that dampened the Trojans hopes for an SWC berth.

McCann earned the win with five innings of shutout ball on 10 hits while yielding only two walks, with Colangelo earning the save, holding Weston hitless over the last two innings, striking out three.

Barlow took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on successive hits by Sabrina Lalor, Dazzo and Mauro. Marcelino split the outfield to lead off the fifth for a homer to the left center field gap to put the Falcons up 2-0.

Acocella led off the sixth with a single to center, Hilford reached on an error with singles by Marcelino and Lalor to open the lead to 5-0.

The Falcons finished the scoring with two in the seventh. Acocella lined a two-out single to left and scored on Hilford’s triple, who in turn came around to score on a Marcelino double.

Lalor led Barlow with a four for four performance with an RBI. Acocella went three-for-four with a walk, scoring twice, while Marcelino was three-for-five, scoring twice and driving in two, including a homer. Hilford went two-for-four with two runs, a triple and an RBI.

“Our pitching is there and our offense has been consistent for the most part,” said Barlow head coach Craig Sears, as the playoffs approach. “For us it will come down to defense. We need to make the routine plays, take away a hit or two and expect our pitchers to make their pitches and the defense to back them up.”

The Falcons open up SWC play with a quarterfinal contest at home on Saturday as the fourth seed, hosting fifth-seeded Notre Dame, with semi-finals and the SWC championship next Tuesday and Wednesday at Stratford’s Deluca Field.