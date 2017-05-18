Siting Council to hold hearing on Morehouse tower

The Connecticut Siting Council will hold a series of hearings and exchanges on the application for a telecommunications facility at 515 Morehouse Road, Easton.

Homeland Towers LLC and Verizon Wireless have filled for a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need for the construction, maintenance, and operation of a 157-foot faux branch top tower with stealth monopine design.

It looks like a pine tree, according Ray Vergati, regional manager at Homeland Tower.

The siting council, which oversees all new towers and has exclusive jurisdiction over new tower leases, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road.

A pre-hearing conference will be held on May 23, at 11 a.m. at the Connecticut Siting Council, 10 Franklin Square, New Britain. The deadline to request party/intervenor status is June 13.

On June 20, prior to the public hearing, a tethered, helium balloon will be floated at 1 p.m. at the proposed height at the Morehouse Road site so the siting council can look at it during a field meeting review at 2 p.m.

This will be followed by an evidentiary hearing at 3 p.m. in the library community room when the applicants, Homeland Towers and Verizon, will be sworn in and will provide answers to the siting council’s questions. Only the applicants may speak at this session.

They will break for dinner and then resume and open up the session for the public hearing at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and comment.

The public hearing will be continue after June 20 as needed and will close July 20. The deadline for a decision is Oct. 9.

For more information, email the siting council at [email protected]. or visit the website, ct.gov/scs.

A brief history

Homeland Tower has been working with the town since 2012 to improve limited wireless coverage, which emergency officials identified as a safety concern.

A telecommunications coverage assessment was conducted at Easton’s request by the Connecticut Siting Council in late 2012. It identified lack of existing coverage in the central and southwestern portions of town, specifically large portions of routes 136, 58 and 59.

This area includes the Town Hall, Samuel Staples Elementary and Helen Keller Middle schools and the municipal building at 650 Morehouse Road, which houses two private schools and the senior center.

The Planning and Zoning Commission presented a report to the Board of Selectmen in August 2013 that included wireless communication tower site selection recommendations.

The P&Z identified a site on Morehouse Road that within a two-mile radius would provide coverage to four Easton schools, the senior center, the southern portion of Route 58 and other parts of town with spotty coverage at best.

The proposed site is 2,100 feet away from Samuel Staples Elementary School. A cell tower in the Morehouse Road area is believed by many officials, including the former police chief and fire chief, to be needed to resolve dead zones where calls cannot be made.

After a public process in which town officials sought alternate solutions from residents, they concluded that the proposed Morehouse Road tower best met the town’s needs. in January 2015 the Board of Selectmen granted an option to Homeland Towers to lease a small piece of land near the animal control facility on Morehouse Road to build a tower.

Two wireless communications towers presently exist in Easton, off North Street and Everett Road, providing fairly effective coverage to the northeasterly section of the town. Within a two-mile radius of Easton’s borders there presently are nine towers, one each in Monroe, Weston and Redding, two in Trumbull, and four in Fairfield along the Merritt Parkway.

These outlying towers provide spotty coverage to higher elevations in the easterly, southerly and westerly rims of the town but there are widespread coverage gaps in the central, southwesterly and southeasterly sections of Easton.