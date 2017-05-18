The Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team held its Smile Night Fundraiser on May 6. The team raised $642 at the gate and its Goals for Smiles (which raises money based on goals scored during the season) has added an additional $915 for a total of $1557 to benefit Operation Smile, an international charity. Barlow’s Operation Smile Club was started by varsity girls lacrosse player Kacey Hartmann two years ago.
