Easton Courier

Smile Night

By Easton Courier on May 18, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

[/wide

The Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team held its Smile Night Fundraiser on May 6. The team raised $642 at the gate and its Goals for Smiles (which raises money based on goals scored during the season) has added an additional $915 for a total of $1557 to benefit Operation Smile, an international charity. Barlow’s Operation Smile Club was started by varsity girls lacrosse player Kacey Hartmann two years ago.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Barlow makes state tournament
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress