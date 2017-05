Just missing an undefeated regular season, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team lost 174-81 to Masuk on Thursday, May 18, at Redding Country Club.

Mike Brown led Barlow with a 40, one stroke behind Masuk’s Andrew Maslar, who was the medalist. Jimmy Stablein shot a 45, as did Masuk’s Peter Comedy.

Grant Worthington and Pierce Beach each had rounds of 48. Also playing in the match, James Menapace shot a 49.