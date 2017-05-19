Residents might have noticed a new but familiar sign along Route 25, as Uncle Mike’s Ice Cream opened in late April in the same storefront that used to house Dr. Mike’s Ice Cream.

The new ice cream shop bears a strikingly similar name and logo outside its shop, and the owner of Dr. Mike’s (which still operates in Bethel) initiated a lawsuit against Uncle Mike’s for trademark infringement on Tuesday.

Robert Allison, the owner of Dr. Mike’s, used to own the 444 Main Street storefront in Monroe but sold it in 2008, and the storefront that currently houses Uncle Mike’s has changed hands a few times over the last few years. Yusuf Arslan, the owner of Uncle Mike’s, said he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit when the Courier spoke with him on Wednesday and chose not to comment on it.

However, Arslan did say that he doesn’t think he’s doing anything wrong.

“We pulled all his logos,” he said. “I spoke with this gentleman not too long ago and told him that our sign guy is working on it. We’re not using his name or his tradenames or his logos or anything.”

Frosty dispute

Chris Gardner, a spokesperson for Dr. Mike’s Ice Cream, said the storefront has been closed since 2015 until Yusuf came in.

“It was re-opened as Uncle Mike’s Ice Cream. It looks exactly the same as when Dr. Mike’s was there except for the ‘uncle’ instead of ‘doctor,’ and the trademarked logo that Dr. Mike’s has is there with a tiny little modification,” he said.

The Dr. Mike’s logo depicts a hand holding an ice cream cone with an outstretched finger, while the Uncle Mike’s logo shows a four-fingered hand holding an ice cream cone.

“It’s obvious what they were trying to do, in keeping the appearance that it’s still Dr. Mike’s even though they’ve renamed it. And in no way, shape or form does Dr. Mike’s have anything to do with that business,” Gardner said.

However Arslan said the signs at Uncle Mike’s were supposed to be changed earlier this week, to depict the name Uncle Mike’s Ice Cream Shop and Frozen Yogurt and that the new signs will not have a logo at all. When the Courier visited the shop on Monday, the signs still featured a logo, but the sign had been replaced prior to Thursday.

“The weather is going crazy and if they come in and change the stickers on a rainy day obviously they’re not going to be put in,” Arslan said.

He also said that he spoke with Allison previously about the sign issue and told him that SignCraft from Naugatuck is going to be doing the work “as soon as possible.”

Allison said he reached out to The Courier after receiving several questions about when he returned to Monroe and why he changed the name of his ice cream shop.

“He essentially stole everything, my idea for the sign and the symbols,” he said. “I told him he can’t [use the Dr. Mike’s logo].”

Allison said he trademarked the Dr. Mike’s logo and that he’s had it registered since 1979.

“The symbol of the hand and the name and the font — everything is trademarked,” he said.

Gardner said Dr. Mike’s has been “inundated with questions” about Uncle Mike’s.

“There’s a lot of confusion — is it Dr. Mike’s is it not Dr. Mikes? Then there’s the whole question of trademark infringement. We want people to know this is not a Dr. Mike’s store,” he said.

Uncle Mike’s

Arslan said his business doesn’t have anything to do with Dr. Mike’s.

“We’re not trying to kill this guy’s business, we’re not trying to touch his business,” he said.

When asked about the decision behind his ice cream store’s name Arslan said “the name is not a big deal, the big deal is the kind of ice cream we’re selling.”

Uncle Mike’s is selling Hershey’s ice cream, which is not sold at Dr. Mike’s.

Arslan owns two other businesses, an ice cream shop in Ansonia and a small restaurant in Waterbury with his cousin and business partner Ali Arslan as part of Star Arslan LLC.

Arslan said he wanted to open in Monroe because it was a good opportunity and the town was in need of an ice cream shop.

“I like the community in Monroe,” he said. “I hope the people from Monroe will try us out and like it.”