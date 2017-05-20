Spotlight on area events

Two cemeteries tour

The Historical Society of Easton will sponsor Dan Cruson, celebrated historian, author, teacher and scholar, on a guided tour of two of Easton’s historic cemeteries, Gilbertown and Union, on Saturday, May 20, at 3:30 p.m. Rain date is May 21. The tour will start at the Gilbertown Cemetery, adjacent to Aspetuck Park and located at 373 Black Rock Road, Easton. The cost is as follows: $15 for non-members; $10 for members; $5 for children 8 years of age or older; $25 maximum per family. Children under 8 will be admitted free. For more information contact the Historical Society of Easton at 203-292-3533, by email, [email protected], or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.

Juried art show and reception

The Easton Arts Council’s annual regional open juried show, Art in the Country, is on exhibit through June 10 in the community room of the Easton Public Library. A reception in the library’s community room will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. Purchases benefit the library and help further the arts in Easton. The reception is free, and the community is welcome to attend. More details are available at [email protected]; on the website, eastonartscouncil.org, or by calling 203-261-0175.

Health fair

St. Vincent’s Medical Center will host its MVP Health Fair on Saturday, May 20, from noon to 3 p.m., at Sports Center of Connecticut, 784 River Road (Route 110), Shelton. Mammography screenings will be available in St. Vincent’s mammography coach. Call 203-576-5500 for an appointment. Representatives from cardiology, family birthing and orthopaedics will be on site to conduct blood pressure screenings, sugar screenings and to provide information to help keep their families healthy. For more information, visit stvincents.org.

Shavuot celebration

Chabad of Fairfield will hold a Ten Commandments and Dairy Buffet to celebrate Shavuot on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. The community is invited. Reservations are required. RSVP: chabadff.com/shavuot. Chabad of Fairfield is at 452 Brookside Drive, Fairfield.

Lobster & Steak Bake

The 13th annual Lobster & Steak Bake will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Turnpike. The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for children age 12 and under. Cotton candy and snow cones will be served to children of all ages. Bathing suits are suggested attire for children who want to play in the slip and slide. Music will be provided by the Fairfield Jazz Guild.

The event is sponsored by the Easton Republican Town Committee, which invites all Easton residents to participate. Reservations are necessary and may be made by contacting Wendy Bowditch by May 29 at [email protected] or 203-856-1958.

The price per dinner is $40. A child’s meal is $10.

Historical Society annual meeting

The Historical Society of Easton’s board of directors invites the public to the annual meeting on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at the Historical Society’s office located at 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. Following the annual meeting, the monthly board meeting will commence to review pending business. For more information contact the Historical Society of Easton at 203-261-2090, by email: [email protected] , or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.