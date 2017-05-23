Monroe Arts Council to sponsor June art show

The Monroe Arts Council (MAC) is sponsoring their second exhibit, Artist Invitational show, scheduled to open on June 3, at 1:30 p.m. in the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in Monroe.

The show is open to non-members at a cost of $25 and is limited to three entries, depending on available space. The cost of entry covers a one year membership in the Monroe Arts Council.

Types of art to be displayed in the Artist Invitational show will be watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, gouache, mixed media, collage, pencil, charcoal, pastel, linocuts, woodcuts, lithographs and photography. All must be mounted for hanging. Choose your artistic skills and bring them to the second art show of 2017. Entries will be accepted Friday June 2 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the William Ehlers Room. Judging will be by members of the MAC and awards will be presented prior to the opening reception.

The show will be open during library hours for the month of June.

The Monroe Arts Council is looking for active new members who are passionate about the arts and forming a strong bond with the community.

For more information about the Artist Invitational Show and how to become a member of MAC, contact Andrew Pinto at [email protected].