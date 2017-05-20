Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, May 21

6-9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room. Novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Bring your Scrabble game with you.

Monday, May 22

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, May 23

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Energy Medicine for Vitality & Well-Being. What is energy medicine? If you have ever prayed, had a massage, acupuncture or used essential oils to treat a problem, you have worked with energy. In this workshop, you will learn simple techniques to release stress, promote sleep, increase and maintain attention and alertness, manage pain, and more. This workshop is presented by Carol Hamilton, a certified school psychologist and a Level 2+ Certified EFT (emotional freedom techniques) practitioner. Registration is required.

Wednesday, May 24

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

6:30 p.m. — Innovation Space Grand Opening. Join us to explore and demo our Innovation Space. Our Innovation Space is the library’s DIY (do-it-yourself) space for patrons to explore creatively. A hands-on experience with crafts, technology, and all things STEM. We are starting on a small scale and hope this space soon becomes a destination for people of all ages in our community to create, collaborate and share. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — 10 Things you must know about getting into college (high school students and parents). College admissions is more competitive than ever. How do you find the right college for a top education and experience? What strategies will help you showcase your character and achievements and stand out? College admissions consultant Beth Manners will detail the process, from putting your college list together to writing your essays. Learn what it takes to gain admission and be successful. Registration is required.

Thursday, May 25

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15-4:45 p.m. — Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Kids can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Make an effort to be on time for your scheduled appointment. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot. To register email Myla at [email protected]

Friday, May 26

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Anime Mania (Grades 6+). Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese Anime. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required.