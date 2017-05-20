Racking up 10 hits, the fourth-seeded Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield in the South-West Conference quarterfinals at home on Saturday, May 20. It was Barlow’s second straight game against the same opponent, also having beaten Notre Dame in the last game of the regular season.

The fourth-seeded Falcons went ahead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Notre Dame briefly tied it in the third before the Falcons racked up three more runs in the fourth. Two more runs came in the fifth for the hosts and the fifth-seeded Lancers scored their other run in the sixth.

Briana Marcelino was three for four, including two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored. Kristen Acocella and Taylor Macchia each went two for four with a run scored. The latter also drove in two.

Caitlin Budiette drove in a run and scored two/ Sabrina Lalor had a double and three RBI.

Claire McCann pitched a complete game, with two runs om three hits four strikeouts and six walks.

Barlow now plays top-seeded Pomperaug in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at DeLuca Field in Stratford.