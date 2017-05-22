Easton Courier

Connecticut’s average gas price remains steady

By HAN Network on May 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Connecticut gas prices have stalled while the national average accelerated two cents higher compared to this time last week.

Today (May 22) Connecticut’s average gas price remains steady at $2.50; while nationally prices bumped up to $2.36 from $2.34 over the past week.

Despite Connecticut’s steady prices, the Nutmeg State moved up 1 place — to 10th — on the list of states with the most expensive gas averages in the nation. Since mid-April, Connecticut held the 11th place in terms of the state with the highest prices in the nation.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s four regional areas as follows:

  • Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.57
  • New Haven/Meriden $2.48
  • Greater Hartford $2.48
  • New London/Norwich $2.52
  • Statewide average $2.50

Today, South Carolina continues to register the lowest average in the nation at $2.05, followed by Mississippi at $2.08. California finally bumped Hawaii from the list as the state with the highest prices in the nation. Today, California registers $3.06 followed by Hawaii with at $3.05.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Easton parks director tackles field complaints Next Post Jack and Jill of America honors graduates at fund-raising brunch
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress