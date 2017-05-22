Easton Public Works resumes chip sealing Tuesday, May 23

The Easton Public Works Department began chip-sealing a list of local roads on May 19. Rain prevented workers from continuing the job today, Monday, May 22. The department will resume on Tuesday, May 23, weather permitting:

Day 1:

Lilac Lane

Kachele Street

Sturbridge Road

Hillside Drive

Flat Rock Rd

Day 2:

Crestwood Lane

Eastwood Lane

Austin Drive Ext.

Jesse Lee Dr

Virginia Terrace

Chester Road

Banks Road (High Meadow to Center Road)

“We will make every effort not to cause any major inconvenience; however, during the chip-sealing program residents traveling these roads may expect a five-minute delay,” according to Ed Nagy, public works director.