Easton Public Works resumes chip sealing Tuesday, May 23

By Easton Courier on May 22, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Easton Public Works Department is located at 15 Westport Road. — Nancy Doniger archive photo

The Easton Public Works Department began chip-sealing a list of local roads on May 19. Rain prevented workers from continuing the job today, Monday, May 22. The department will resume on Tuesday, May 23, weather permitting:

Day 1:

Lilac Lane
Kachele Street
Sturbridge Road
Hillside Drive
Flat Rock Rd

Day 2:

Crestwood Lane
Eastwood Lane
Austin Drive Ext.
Jesse Lee Dr
Virginia Terrace
Chester Road
Banks Road (High Meadow to Center Road)

“We will make every effort not to cause any major inconvenience; however, during the chip-sealing program residents traveling these roads may expect a five-minute delay,” according to Ed Nagy, public works director.

 

