Easton Courier

Obituary: Virginia Campanaro Iancale, 97, of Easton

By Easton Courier on May 22, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Virginia Campanaro Iancale, 97, of Easton, wife of the late Joseph R. Iancale, died May 20, in Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford.

Born in Castellucio Valmagiore, Foggia, Italy, daughter of the late John and Mary Festa Campanaro.

Survived by son, Joseph R. Iancale Jr., sister-in-law, Carol Panzetti Campanaro, three nieces, five grandnieces, a grandnephew, four great grandnephews and one great grandniece.

Also predeceased by brothers, Dominick and Anthony Campanaro, sister, Josephine Tomaiuolo and nephew, Robert Campanaro.

Services: Wednesday, May 24, 11 a.m., Notre Dame of Easton Church, 640 Morehouse Road, Easton. Entombment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, Stratford.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Tags:

Previous Post State Police Youth Week is July 9-15 Next Post Beardsley Zoo holds Commissary Grand Opening and Cook Off
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress