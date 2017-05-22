Obituary: Virginia Campanaro Iancale, 97, of Easton

Virginia Campanaro Iancale, 97, of Easton, wife of the late Joseph R. Iancale, died May 20, in Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford.

Born in Castellucio Valmagiore, Foggia, Italy, daughter of the late John and Mary Festa Campanaro.

Survived by son, Joseph R. Iancale Jr., sister-in-law, Carol Panzetti Campanaro, three nieces, five grandnieces, a grandnephew, four great grandnephews and one great grandniece.

Also predeceased by brothers, Dominick and Anthony Campanaro, sister, Josephine Tomaiuolo and nephew, Robert Campanaro.

Services: Wednesday, May 24, 11 a.m., Notre Dame of Easton Church, 640 Morehouse Road, Easton. Entombment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, Stratford.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.