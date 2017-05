Battling the competition as well as the rain, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team lost 200-207 to host Newtown on Monday, May 22, at Rock Ridge Country Club.

Newtown’s Sara Houle led all scorers with a 37 for nine holes to be named medalist for the match. Molly Healey led Barlow with a 48.

Jessica Huminski and Madison Amente each ran rounds of 52 for Barlow. Completing the scoring for the team, Shannon Gilbert had a 56.

Also playing in the match, Elena Bosak shot a 65.