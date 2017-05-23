Officers no longer required at road jobs

The town has a new traffic control policy that provides some flexibility on whether a utility such as United Illuminating has to hire an Easton police officer to be on-site for work being done along a road.

The revised regulation, recently approved by the Board of Police Commissioners, essentially sets up a three-tier system for deciding whether an officer must be hired by public utilities and private contractors.

Some designated roads in Easton will require a police officer and a vehicle, some roads will require just an officer, and on other roads only a less expensive, privately hired certified “flagger” may have to be used.

For roads where an officer isn’t mandated, police personnel will decide on a case-by-case basis whether a flagger would be sufficient, based on such factors as weather and the time of day work will be performed.

The town and UI had been in a dispute about the previous policy, which required a police presence for all roadside work in Easton. UI officials had claimed the policy was cost-prohibitive and in the spring of 2016 announced they were discontinuing the enhanced tree-trimming program in Easton because of the expense.

Meetings then took place between town and UI representatives, with input from state Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) staff, to try to resolve the impasse. The Police Department eventually did a study on the issue and concluded that the town’s traffic control policy could be revised.

The more intense tree-trimming work by UI was started in the aftermath of storms Irene and Sandy in 2011 and 2012, which led to massive and sustained power outages in many parts of Connecticut.

A contractor or utility, such as UI, pays $95 an hour to hire an Easton police officer with a patrol car, or $70 an hour to hire an officer without a car. The officer directly receives $52.70 an hour from that amount, with the other money going to pay for workers’ compensation and municipal administrative fees. There is a four-hour minimum when hiring an Easton officer for roadside work.

In contrast, according to UI officials, a state-certified, privately contracted flagger — or traffic control agent — is paid about $23 an hour.

According to the new regulation, when flaggers are being used, the police “may inspect the work area to ensure that it is safe and the traffic flow is properly maintained with appropriate signage.” If the situation is found not to be safe, police may halt the work until improvements are made.

Resolves dispute

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said the Police Commission’s new regulation appears to have “amicably settled” the disagreement with UI.

“We believe this resolves the dispute the town was having with UI,” he said.

Dunsby said he has been in touch with UI officials on the changed policy, and the town has withdrawn a complaint filed with PURA asking for the agency to review UI’s decision to discontinue tree-trimming in Easton.

“The parties have agreed upon the types of traffic control appropriate for different areas of the town, for the safety of workers and other users of roads in the town,” Dunsby wrote in a May 9 letter to PURA.

Dunsby said he’s unsure when UI might resume the enhanced clearing of trees from near utility lines in town, noting the electric company has an ongoing multi-town schedule for its tree-trimming program. United Illuminating serves a 17-town region that includes parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

The town’s new traffic safety regulation — technically, it’s an amended version of the prior policy — identifies eight roads as requiring an officer with a vehicle for roadside work. They are the heavily traveled Route 58, Route 59, Route 136, Buck Hill Road, Old Oak Road, Redding Road, South Park Avenue, and Sport Hill Road.

Thirteen roads will require a police officer but not a patrol car. They are Banks, Beers, Center, Church, Delaware, Flat Rock, Judd, Maple, Morehouse, Rock House, Silver Hill, and Wedgewood roads, and North Park Avenue.

State and town crews doing roadside work are exempt from the requirement to hire police or flaggers for roadside work, but Easton police may still check to make sure conditions are safe.

Failure to obey the regulation can result in an infraction with a fine being issued.

Police Chief Tim Shaw prepared the new policy and it was presented by Capt. Richard Doyle to the Police Commission for consideration at the May 8 meeting. The revised regulation passed unanimously after a brief discussion. Member Vincent Battaglia said he could think of a few cut-through roads that “get busy” and could possibly be added to the list of those requiring at least an officer.

In Easton, the Police Commission acts as the town’s traffic authority and sets policy on roadwork. The new policy is a regulation, requiring only the commission’s approval, and not an ordinance that would need the approval of residents at a town meeting.