Police log: Black bear sighting, coyote under shed, milk snake removed

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from May 15 to May 21.
Monday, May 15
6:16 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 136.
6:42 — Animal. Black bear sighting. Referred to animal control officer. Maple Road.
8 — Motor vehicle stop. Cell phone violation. Written warning. Center Road.
8:19 — Accident. Branch struck car. No injuries. Investigation. Morehouse Road.
9:26 — Animal. Removed dead raccoon from roadway. Referred to animal control officer. Route 136.
12:06 p.m. — Animal. Concern for baby deer alone. Referred to animal control officer. Wedgewood Drive.
12:06 — Animal. Adoption of female cat from kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
12:08 — Animal. Hold for adoption of two kittens. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
1:28 — Animal. Caller asking for help with coyote living under his shed. Referred to Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division and Easton animal control officer. Beers Road.
1:33 — Animal. Complaint of dogs running out of their yard and coming at person walking a dog. Referred to animal control officer. Beers Road.
3:49 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.
4:37 — Town property. Tree down blocking road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Church Road.
9:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 136.
9:33 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 136.
Tuesday, May 16
12:58 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Center Road.
6:07 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.
6:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.
8:04 — Animal. Animal control officer transported dog and cat to Nutmeg Spay and Neuter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
8:25 — Dumping/littering. Three large bags. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Buck Hill Road.
9:31 — Animal. Milk snake removed from basement. Referred to animal control officer. East Common.
10:54 — Animal. Return to shelter female Ibizan hound. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
5:03 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.
8:09 — Animal. Deer struck by motor vehicle. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Redding Road.
Wednesday, May 17
6:40 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Center Road.
7:37 — Dumping/littering. Construction, debris on side of road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Wilson Road.
7:59 — Animal. Transported to vet for growth on mouth. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
8:10 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Center Road.
8:44 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.
9:31 — Animal. Dead deer on road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Redding Road.
9:40 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.
10:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.
10:44 — Phone call. IRS scam call. Assisted. Westwood Drive.
10:56 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.
12:28 p.m. — Animal. Cat taken to vet. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
3:03 — Alarm. Alarm not registered. Owner error or system. Woodend Drive.
5:35 — Animal. Report of two roaming dogs. No contact/gone on arrival. Buck Hill Road.
11:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Improper use of high beams. Written warning. Route 136.
Thursday, May 18
2:18 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.
6:24 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.
6:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Center Road.
8:55 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.
10:47 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.
11:09 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 136.
11:38 — Animal. Dead deer in roadway. Referred to state highway department. Route 58.
2:20 p.m. — Animal. Large bat removed from bedroom. Referred to animal control officer. Lakeview Drive.
3:15 — Animal. Report of turtle in road. Gone on arrival. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
6:08 — Phone call. IRS scam call. Assisted. Morning Glory Drive.
11:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.
Friday, May 19
12:16 a.m. —Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.
7:10 — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Pheasant Lane.
8:20 — Town property. Large pothole on Rockhouse Road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Rock House Road.
9:19 — Town property. Street sign knocked down. Referred to Easton Highway Department. East Common.
10:05 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.
11:31 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Tersana Drive.
12:48 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to stop at stop sign. Written warning. Route 59.
3:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Beers Road.
Saturday, May 20
8:43 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Beers Road.
10:06 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.
10:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle, failure to display number plates and valid sticker. Infraction. Route 58.
11:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Route 58.
12 p.m. — Animal. Owner redeemed pet from kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.
12:30 — Animal. Caller advised how to keep a rabbit’s nest safe. Referred to animal control officer. Southfield Road.
1:44 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Harvest Moon Road.
2:26 — Animal. Found golden retriever. Referred to animal control officer. Burr Street.
3:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.
4:57 — General/littering. Complaint from neighbor about dumped garbage. Nothing found. Assisted. Norton Road.
8 — Town property. Tree down partly in road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Maple Road.
8:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Orchard Lane.
Sunday, May 21
12:10 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 58.
12:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.
12:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Verbal warning. Route 58.
1:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.
1:20 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.
9:27 — Animal. Found cat, owner retrieved. Referred to animal control officer. Deepwood Road.
3:08 p.m. — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Riverside Lane.