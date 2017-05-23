Police log: Black bear sighting, coyote under shed, milk snake removed

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from May 15 to May 21.

Monday, May 15

6:16 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 136.

6:42 — Animal. Black bear sighting. Referred to animal control officer. Maple Road.

8 — Motor vehicle stop. Cell phone violation. Written warning. Center Road.

8:19 — Accident. Branch struck car. No injuries. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

9:26 — Animal. Removed dead raccoon from roadway. Referred to animal control officer. Route 136.

12:06 p.m. — Animal. Concern for baby deer alone. Referred to animal control officer. Wedgewood Drive.

12:06 — Animal. Adoption of female cat from kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

12:08 — Animal. Hold for adoption of two kittens. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1:28 — Animal. Caller asking for help with coyote living under his shed. Referred to Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division and Easton animal control officer. Beers Road.

1:33 — Animal. Complaint of dogs running out of their yard and coming at person walking a dog. Referred to animal control officer. Beers Road.

3:49 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:37 — Town property. Tree down blocking road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Church Road.

9:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 136.

9:33 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 136.

Tuesday, May 16

12:58 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Center Road.

6:07 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

6:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

8:04 — Animal. Animal control officer transported dog and cat to Nutmeg Spay and Neuter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

8:25 — Dumping/littering. Three large bags. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Buck Hill Road.

9:31 — Animal. Milk snake removed from basement. Referred to animal control officer. East Common.

10:54 — Animal. Return to shelter female Ibizan hound. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

5:03 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

8:09 — Animal. Deer struck by motor vehicle. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Redding Road.

Wednesday, May 17

6:40 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Center Road.

7:37 — Dumping/littering. Construction, debris on side of road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Wilson Road.

7:59 — Animal. Transported to vet for growth on mouth. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

8:10 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Center Road.

8:44 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

9:31 — Animal. Dead deer on road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Redding Road.

9:40 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

10:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

10:44 — Phone call. IRS scam call. Assisted. Westwood Drive.

10:56 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

12:28 p.m. — Animal. Cat taken to vet. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:03 — Alarm. Alarm not registered. Owner error or system. Woodend Drive.

5:35 — Animal. Report of two roaming dogs. No contact/gone on arrival. Buck Hill Road.

11:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Improper use of high beams. Written warning. Route 136.

Thursday, May 18

2:18 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

6:24 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

6:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Center Road.

8:55 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

10:47 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

11:09 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 136.

11:38 — Animal. Dead deer in roadway. Referred to state highway department. Route 58.

2:20 p.m. — Animal. Large bat removed from bedroom. Referred to animal control officer. Lakeview Drive.

3:15 — Animal. Report of turtle in road. Gone on arrival. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

6:08 — Phone call. IRS scam call. Assisted. Morning Glory Drive.

11:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Friday, May 19

12:16 a.m. —Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

7:10 — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Pheasant Lane.

8:20 — Town property. Large pothole on Rockhouse Road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Rock House Road.

9:19 — Town property. Street sign knocked down. Referred to Easton Highway Department. East Common.

10:05 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

11:31 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Tersana Drive.

12:48 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to stop at stop sign. Written warning. Route 59.

3:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Beers Road.

Saturday, May 20

8:43 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Beers Road.

10:06 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

10:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle, failure to display number plates and valid sticker. Infraction. Route 58.

11:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Route 58.

12 p.m. — Animal. Owner redeemed pet from kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

12:30 — Animal. Caller advised how to keep a rabbit’s nest safe. Referred to animal control officer. Southfield Road.

1:44 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Harvest Moon Road.

2:26 — Animal. Found golden retriever. Referred to animal control officer. Burr Street.

3:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:57 — General/littering. Complaint from neighbor about dumped garbage. Nothing found. Assisted. Norton Road.

8 — Town property. Tree down partly in road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Maple Road.

8:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Orchard Lane.

Sunday, May 21

12:10 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 58.

12:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

12:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Verbal warning. Route 58.

1:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

1:20 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

9:27 — Animal. Found cat, owner retrieved. Referred to animal control officer. Deepwood Road.

3:08 p.m. — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Riverside Lane.