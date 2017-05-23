Easton Courier

Police log: Black bear sighting, coyote under shed, milk snake removed

By Easton Courier on May 23, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from May 15 to May 21.

 

Monday, May 15

6:16 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 136.

6:42 — Animal. Black bear sighting. Referred to animal control officer. Maple Road.

8 — Motor vehicle stop. Cell phone violation. Written warning. Center Road.

8:19 — Accident. Branch struck car. No injuries. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

9:26 — Animal. Removed dead raccoon from roadway. Referred to animal control officer. Route 136.

12:06 p.m. — Animal. Concern for baby deer alone. Referred to animal control officer. Wedgewood Drive.

12:06 — Animal. Adoption of female cat from kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

12:08 — Animal. Hold for adoption of two kittens. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1:28 — Animal. Caller asking for help with coyote living under his shed. Referred to Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division and Easton animal control officer. Beers Road.

1:33 — Animal. Complaint of dogs running out of their yard and coming at person walking a dog. Referred to animal control officer. Beers Road.

3:49 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:37 — Town property. Tree down blocking road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Church Road.

9:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 136.

9:33 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 136.

Tuesday, May 16

12:58 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Center Road.

6:07 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

6:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

8:04 — Animal. Animal control officer transported dog and cat to Nutmeg Spay and Neuter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

8:25 — Dumping/littering. Three large bags. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Buck Hill Road.

9:31 — Animal. Milk snake removed from basement. Referred to animal control officer. East Common.

10:54 — Animal. Return to shelter female Ibizan hound. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

5:03 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

8:09 — Animal. Deer struck by motor vehicle. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Redding Road.

Wednesday, May 17

6:40 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Center Road.

7:37 — Dumping/littering. Construction, debris on side of road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Wilson Road.

7:59 — Animal. Transported to vet for growth on mouth. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

8:10 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Center Road.

8:44 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

9:31 — Animal. Dead deer on road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Redding Road.

9:40 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

10:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

10:44 — Phone call. IRS scam call. Assisted. Westwood Drive.

10:56 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

12:28 p.m. — Animal. Cat taken to vet. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:03 — Alarm. Alarm not registered. Owner error or system. Woodend Drive.

5:35 — Animal. Report of two roaming dogs. No contact/gone on arrival. Buck Hill Road.

11:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Improper use of high beams. Written warning. Route 136.

Thursday, May 18

2:18 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

6:24 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

6:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Center Road.

8:55 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

10:47 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

11:09 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 136.

11:38 — Animal. Dead deer in roadway. Referred to state highway department. Route 58.

2:20 p.m. — Animal. Large bat removed from bedroom. Referred to animal control officer. Lakeview Drive.

3:15 — Animal. Report of turtle in road. Gone on arrival. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

6:08 — Phone call. IRS scam call. Assisted. Morning Glory Drive.

11:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Friday, May 19

12:16 a.m. —Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

7:10 — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Pheasant Lane.

8:20 — Town property. Large pothole on Rockhouse Road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Rock House Road.

9:19 — Town property. Street sign knocked down. Referred to Easton Highway Department. East Common.

10:05 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

11:31 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Tersana Drive.

12:48 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to stop at stop sign. Written warning. Route 59.

3:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Beers Road.

Saturday, May 20

8:43 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Beers Road.

10:06 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

10:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle, failure to display number plates and valid sticker. Infraction. Route 58.

11:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Route 58.

12 p.m. — Animal. Owner redeemed pet from kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

12:30 — Animal. Caller advised how to keep a rabbit’s nest safe. Referred to animal control officer. Southfield Road.

1:44 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Harvest Moon Road.

2:26 — Animal. Found golden retriever. Referred to animal control officer. Burr Street.

3:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:57 — General/littering. Complaint from neighbor about dumped garbage. Nothing found. Assisted. Norton Road.

8 — Town property. Tree down partly in road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Maple Road.

8:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Orchard Lane.

Sunday, May 21

12:10 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 58.

12:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

12:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Verbal warning. Route 58.

1:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

1:20 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

9:27 — Animal. Found cat, owner retrieved. Referred to animal control officer. Deepwood Road.

3:08 p.m. — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Riverside Lane.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Family friendly marshland meander
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress